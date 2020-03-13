Chamber of Commerce cancels 2020 Grow Local Program due to COVID-19 concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the growing concerns of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Grow Local program.

Grow Local, the largest effort of its kind in eastern North Carolina, is a week-long initiative led by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Pitt County Development Commission, designed to introduce, involve, inspire and invest in the future of our community and workforce.

Kate Teel, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce says, “The health and safety of our community are of the utmost concern and with so many uncertainties surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak, the Chamber felt it was best to make this difficult, yet prudent decision.”

Nearly 3,500 high school students, 120 local businesses and 100+ volunteers were scheduled to take part in this year’s program, which would have taken place in conjunction with NC Students@Work Month.

The Chamber, along with the Grow Local committee, will work to re-plan the program for 2021.

To find out more about Grow Local, please visit https://www.greenvillenc.org/growlocal/.