Charter to offer free access to Spectrum broadband, Wi-Fi for 60 days

STAMFORD, Conn. (WNCT) Due to COVID-19 outbreak, starting March 16, Charter will offer free access to Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi for 60 days.
- Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
- Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high-speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.
- Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use.
- Spectrum does not have data caps or hidden fees.