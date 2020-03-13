Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Charter to offer free access to Spectrum broadband, Wi-Fi for 60 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STAMFORD, Conn. (WNCT) Due to COVID-19 outbreak, starting March 16, Charter will offer free access to Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi for 60 days.

  • Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
  • Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high-speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.
  • Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use.
  • Spectrum does not have data caps or hidden fees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV