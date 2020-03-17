Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Christ Covenant School First Missionary Baptist Church Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Children’s Home Society of NC to close until March 30

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCT) All Children’s Home Society of North Carolina offices will close to the public through March 30.

Its programs remain operational, with necessary adjustments to help protect the health and safety of clients and team members.

Based on careful consideration and guidance, officials have taken the following measures:

  • All staff who are able to work remotely have been encouraged to do so
  • All internal and external meetings will be conducted virtually
  • All non-essential travel has been curtailed
  • Pre-screening protocols are in place to ensure the safety of staff and families

These restrictions will remain in place through the end of March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV