Children’s Home Society of NC to close until March 30

(WNCT) All Children’s Home Society of North Carolina offices will close to the public through March 30.

Its programs remain operational, with necessary adjustments to help protect the health and safety of clients and team members.

Based on careful consideration and guidance, officials have taken the following measures:

All staff who are able to work remotely have been encouraged to do so

All internal and external meetings will be conducted virtually

All non-essential travel has been curtailed

Pre-screening protocols are in place to ensure the safety of staff and families

These restrictions will remain in place through the end of March.