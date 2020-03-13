Chowan University to extend Spring Break due to COVID-19 concerns

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Chowan University has decided to extend spring break for students for another week, through March 22, with a return-to-class date currently set for March 23.

The University has asked faculty to report to campus on March 16.

Staff will follow normal business operations.

These decisions allow the University the time to take additional measures to protect the health and safety of our campus community.

In reference to competing spring sports teams at Chowan, Conference Carolinas has made the decision due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat to suspend all athletics competitions until further notice.

The suspension goes into effect immediately and includes both home and away competition happening as early as Friday and extending until further notice.

The CIAA made the decision to cancel this weekend’s CIAA Bowling Event III in Richmond and the CIAA Bowling Championship which was to be held in Virginia Beach, March 21st-22.

Updates can be found online at gocuhawks.com as they are available.

All University updates will be sent via university email, posted on the university website at chowan.edu/coronavirus, sent via CUHawkAlerts, and posted on university social media outlets.