Church provides free grab and go meals during pandemic

Harlowe, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Harlowe United Methodist Church in the community of Harlowe off NC Highway 101 is providing free meals to anyone needing assistance during the pandemic.

The bags offer ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to customers, with pickles, chips, fruit, desert, and water as sides.

Tanya Lewis is a volunteer at the church, and says they’re thrilled to help people during this difficult time.



Volunteers working at the church to help give out the meals.

“We just want people to know that the Harlowe United Methodist Church, we are there for our neighbors, and we want to try and feed them,” said Lewis.

Right now, the grab and go meals are being donated from people in the church and outside donors looking to help.

Anyone is welcome to come for the free meals, and can take as many meals as they need.