Churches switch to online services to fight coronavirus spread

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) –

Churches are seeing changes to their services.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many churches are going digital.

Open Door Church in Winterville has always held both online and in-person services. Now, they’re only online.

Open Door Church in Winterville sits empty, as they’ve gone digital with their services.

“We’ve shifted so much of our work now to really focusing online, and coming alongside people in their homes and encouraging them through the week through social media,” said Open Door Church Pastor Aaron Kennedy.

Church goers can tune into services via mobile devices and computers.

Bishop C.J. Daniels is the founder of Power of His Presence church in Greenville.

His services are online now too.

Daniels says they’ve seen a positive response from church goers.

“They definitely miss coming to church, but we are making sure we’re being communicative,” said Daniels.

“We’re making sure that we’re enhancing our online presence.”

Daniels is also the Greenville Police Departments lead Chaplain.

He’s sending them messages of hope while out on the line of duty during this difficult time.

“It’s a thankless job at times. So this is a time to give them that message of hope so they can understand that they’re not alone and that somebody cares,” said Daniels.

For now, both pastors say they’ll continue to hold these online services, even after coronavirus threats settle down.