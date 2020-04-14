City of Greenville employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, the City of Greenville was informed that an employee of the City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is a driver for the GREAT bus transit system, officials said,.

The employee last worked on April 9 but did not begin experiencing symptoms until the weekend of April 11-12.

The employee operated a bus on Route 6 on April 6-9.

City officials are encouraging everyone who traveled on Route 6 during the April 6-9 timeframe to monitor their condition.

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, individuals should self-isolate for seven days after the onset of symptoms.

Common symptoms include fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and difficulty breathing.

If serious illness develops, you should call your primary care provider.

If you have trouble breathing, you should call 9-1-1.

Employees who might have come into contact with the bus driver have also been asked to monitor their conditions.

Route 6 serves approximately 150-200 riders per day.

The City of Greenville values the health and safety of all employees and residents, and the City has been following federal guidance for public transit since early March.

Steps taken thus far include:

The reduction of routes from six routes to three.

The elimination of fares to limit interaction between drivers and riders.

The loading and unloading of passengers from the rear of buses to reduce exposure.

The cleaning of buses two times per day.

Signage on buses about germs and social distancing.

The suppliance of personal protective equipment for drivers.

City officials will continue to work closely with the Pitt County Public Health Department in taking steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19.