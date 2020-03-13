City of Washington to close several facilities

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Washington has been monitoring developments with COVID-19.

The City is following the recommendations and guidance made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and county health departments and officials.

The City of Washington will be closing several facilities to the public to protect its employees and patrons.

These facilities include:

George H. and Laura E. Brown Library

Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center

Moore Aquatic & Fitness Center

Bobby Andrews Recreation Center

The Washington Civic Center will be limiting events to 100 patrons and under.

The City of Washington will work with the Beaufort County Health Department, Vidant Beaufort County Hospital and Beaufort County Government officials to evaluate the next steps to help protect the public health and prevent spread of COVID-19.