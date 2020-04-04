Cleaning your home during a pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Keeping your home clean during a pandemic is important, even if you’re staying inside.

Recent studies have suggested COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up to 24 hours, while living on stainless steel for nearly three days.

Disinfecting our homes helps keep the virus at bay.

If you’re someone who practices social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a face mask, it’s time to think of your home too.

Ebonie Murphy is the owner of Heaven Scent Cleaning service here in Greenville.

On top of cleaning the obvious areas in a home like the kitchen and bathroom, Murphy says it’s important to clean the spots we might forget about too.

“Just really disinfecting those high touch point areas. Your doorknobs, light switch plates, the kitchen faucet, the sinks. Cabinet knobs, appliance handles,” said Murphy.

“Just things people really touch during the day. Keeping those areas disinfected and sanitized.”

Murphy reccomends cleaning your home daily, and taking shoes off at the front door.

If you can, buying disinfectants and alcohol with seventy percent or higher also helps with cleaning.

