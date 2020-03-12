The flag flies outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress shutting US Capitol, House, and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus.

BREAKING: Congress shutting US Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus. https://t.co/15buymaDp9 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2020

This story is still developing.