Cooper: NC preparing to receive Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, will be distributed free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference that North Carolina is preparing to receive the Pfizer vaccine to distribute free “regardless of whether someone has health insurance.”

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will be sharing updates on COVID-19 at 3 PM today. Watch live here: https://t.co/XB495mbBlh — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 1, 2020

Health care providers are being enrolled in the vaccination program based on ability to reach priority populations,” Cooper said. “Trusted providers like hospitals will be among the first to vaccinate people.

“These vaccines have made progress so quickly because of significant improvements in science and technology. Researchers, like we have here in North Carolina, have been working on new vaccine technology for several years in preparation for a global pandemic like this.”

US panel to decide who should get first COVID-19 vaccine shots

Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, said hospitals, healthcare workers and nursing homes will get priority to the vaccines first. People with chronic health conditions would get the vaccine next, though that may not be until January.

“I have confidence in this process,” Cooper said. “Health care workers, people in long-term care and those at risk for severe illness will come first. But when it’s my turn to get this vaccine, I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeve.

“Don’t give up now. We need to work together and stay vigilant. If we do, I know we will get through this.”