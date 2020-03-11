Coronavirus and our pets, what to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A pet dog belonging to a woman in Hong Kong contracted the coronavirus from its owner.

Although the results to the test were a “weak positive”, some pet owners are beginning to worry if their animals could contract the virus.

“These little babies are not a threat,” says Veterinarian Linda Kuhn.

“They don’t carry it. Now, if you go to a dog park and everybody is petting your dog, then your dog is kind of like a door handle, then they’ll have it on them.”

Dr. Kuhn is also the owner of East Carolina Veterinary Services. She suspects the reason the dog in Hong Kong tested positive was that it had the virus on its nose, from its sick owner.

Although animals don’t contract the virus, it’s important to keep an eye on your health and your pets.

Aside from washing your hands, Dr. Kuhn says if someone sick comes in contact with your pet, maybe its time to give them a bath to wash off the germs.