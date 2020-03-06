Coronavirus and transportation, how safe are travelers?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) With Coronavirus cases on the rise, travelers might be worried about contracting the illness.

Experts are now saying the virus can be spread even if people are six feet away from each other.

Water droplets from someone who has it can infect others through coughing, sneezing, and even talking.

At Pitt-Greenville Airport, travelers like Elizabeth Nunez are making sure to take extra precautions, in light of rising concerns.

“I go to the bathroom more to wash my hands,” said Nunez.

“Take more time to wash my hands. In between my fingers, my fingernails, and so forth.”

So far, the United States has more than 250 cases reported, and 14 deaths.

Avoiding the virus is a key concern to many.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people continue to wash their hands for twenty or more seconds each time.

Also, although it might be hard, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and face. This can help stop the spread of germs.