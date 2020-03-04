Coronavirus case in Wake County is isolated incident, no need to cancel events, health official says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials said the case of coronavirus in the state is considered to be an isolated incident and the risk to the public remains low.

Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director, said there is no reason to cancel events due to yesterday’s announcement of a man testing presumptively positive for COVID-19.

“The risk of contracting COVID-19 in Wake County is low,” Kippes said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a Wake County man tested positive for the virus after returning from Washington state on Feb. 22.

Kippes said health officials are reaching out to anyone who may have been within 6 feet of the patient for about 10 minutes or more since he started showing symptoms.

Kippes said while health officials have reached out to several people who may have been around the patient- no additional COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Some of those who have been contacted are outside of Wake County.

The COVID-19 patient is at his home in isolation and will remain there until he has tested negative for the virus.

Kippes said the patient limited his time in the public once he began to show symptoms.

“The patient is doing well,” Kippes said.

The test will need to be confirmed by the CDC.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 94,251 confirmed cases worldwide as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 3,214 deaths are attributed to COVID-19.