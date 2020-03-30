Coronavirus hoaxes, what to look out for

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

A warning from Federal Prosecutors is asking the public to be on the looking for scam artists who are attempting to profit from COVID-19.

The U-S Department of Justice has now made this a high-priority, as they’re watching for frauds based on the coronavirus.

Scammers are attempting to get people to buy coronavirus “cures”.

These people are also creating fake stimulus checks, asking for your personal bank account information.

U-S Attorney for Eastern District of N.C. Robert J. Higdon says unfortunately when national emergencies and crisis occur, scammers take advantage of the situation.

“A small number of people, but still a significant number of people, that try to take advantage of the rest of us,” said Higdon.

“To really try and obtain our money, preying on fear and uncertainty that surrounds that type of crisis, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing.”

Higdon suggests if you think you’ve been a victim of COVID-19 scamming, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud number at (866)-720-5721.

You can also email them at disaster@leo.gov.