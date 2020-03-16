Coronavirus impacting businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The coronavirus is causing many local and state officials to take action in shutting down businesses.

This is in effort to stop the spread of the virus through large crowds of people.

Places like Illinois and New York have already decided to close down places like restaurants, bars, and movie theaters for the time being.

Here in Greenville, Egg Yolk Cafe owner Frank Iskander is staying open until further notive.

However, he’s taking no chances with his restaurant.

“We sanitize everything,” said Iskander.

“Seats, tables, even the doors…the entrance doors, the bar.”

Iskander said that employees who recently went on spring break are staying home for a few weeks, in case they show symptoms.

A New York Times article reports that movie theaters across The United States have seen a decrease in ticket sales, the lowest in twenty years.

Iskander says although they’ve seen a nearly 30% decrease in restaurant traffic, loyal customers have continued to come in.

Right now, Iskander says it’s a waiting game.

“So far we’re blessed that we still have a little bit of time before they shut us down. We can keep going…it’s all about the employees,” said Iskander.

