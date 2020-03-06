Coronavirus impacting sports world

(WNCT)- The rapid spread of the coronavirus is triggering precautions around the world. That includes Italy, where soccer stadiums are empty during matches.

The nation’s Top Flight Serie A soccer matches usually see thousands of fans in attendance. But, teams could be forced to play in empty stadiums for at least a month.

The Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais could also be empty on March 17.

Leaders with the Union of European Football Associations say decisions over fan-free games or postponed matches would be made at the last minute.

The coronavirus is also now affecting sports here in the US. Johns Hopkins University decided that no spectators will be allowed in any of the first and second-round games of Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament being played in Baltimore, Md. this weekend.