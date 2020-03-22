COVID-19 impact on soup kitchens

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Soup kitchens are seeing changes.

Following the continued spread of coronavirus, free meals are more likely to come in carry out boxes.

A coronavirus flyer sits next to a bottle of hand sanitizer at Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston.

At Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston, their dining hall is shut down.

Now, all meals are given on the go.

“Normally the people would come and sit. If we had any extra they’d get a chance to get a second serving,” said church volunteer Iris Jones Nelson.

“With a take out tray, that means the numbers have went down.”

Now, those in need of food can’t come back in after receiving their meal.

This means they can’t get second helpings like they could during a regular kitchen serving.

On a regular Sunday, Mary’s Kitchen could see over 140-150 plates served. This time, they’d only served around 70.

Carry out meals wait for hungry people, as the dining hall sits empty in the background.

Reaby Gilchrist is also a church volunteer.

She says this new form of delivery might fight the spread of germs, but it also takes away some of the joy.

“You know sometimes they play the piano and stuff,” said Gilchrist.

“They can’t do that. They’ve gotta go outside and eat. But you know, they’re still getting a good meal.”

Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus, soup kitchen like Mary’s Kitchen will be continuing their take out for the foreseeable future.

