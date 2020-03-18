COVID-19 impacts local small businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coronavirus is impacting local small businesses.

Owners seeing hits to sales and canceled appointments. ​

They want people to know they’re doing everything they can to keep customers and employees safe and healthy. ​ ​

“Usually around this time we are really busy but right now it’s slow,” said Deante Williams, nail technician.

Polished Nail Spa saw a drop in last week’s business because of coronavirus it’s led some nail technicians to stay home.

“A lot of them are afraid to come but the ones that are here we are definitely ensuring that we continue to practice our safety for the clients,” said Williams.

Many nail technicians rely on tips for the bulk of their income. They’re also seeing many regular clients cancel appointments.

“A lot of people are afraid and we have had gotten some customers that would call and ask us if we could buy new tools and stuff just to make sure. The things that we do to ensure safety will still do them everything is still the same,” Williams said.

The spa owner says small businesses like his need the community’s support to stay in business.

The small business owners we spoke to today say they’ve changed their hours. ​ If you’re showing any signs of illness, they ask that you don’t come in for services.