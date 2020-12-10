COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations again set new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday marks another day with a record COVID-19 hospitalization number with 2,444 patients in hospitals across the state.

That’s four more than Wednesday’s then-record number of 2,440.

The daily hospitalization total has increased for eight straight days and has set a single-day record seven days in a row.

North Carolina is averaging 2,289 hospitalized patients over the past week — once again, a record high.

The state added 5,556 new cases on Thursday, about 1,000 fewer than Wednesday but North Carolina has still had at least 5,000 new cases reported on six of the past eight days.

Thursday’s daily percent positive is 10.5 percent – more than double the state health department’s desired 5 percent.