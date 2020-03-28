COVID-19 is changing how we grieve

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) –

COVID-19 is leaving a mark on everything that humans do, including funerals.

Clarence Cornelious Sutton passed away on March 23rd.

Also nicknamed “Busta”, he was loved by all.

With social distancing continuing to be practiced to prevent the spread of coronavirus, his funeral wasn’t what you’d expect.

A large screen was placed outside The Central Heights Free Will Baptist Church in Goldsboro.

This allowed friends and family to watch from their cars, as Busta’s service took place inside.



Cars parked outside The Central Heights Free Will Baptist Church to watch Clarence Cornelious Sutton’s funeral service on a screen.

With only a small number of relatives allowed in the church, people came together outdoors to celebrate their friend.

“This is something different,” said Bernadette Robinson.

“It’s beautiful, and I like the way it’s carried out.”

Robinson is Busta’s cousin. She said she knows he would’ve loved people coming together like this, even in times of uncertainty.

If you do attend a funeral or other events in the future, health experts say it’s important to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and continue to use the hand sanitizer.