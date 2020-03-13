COVID-19 preparedness in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County is preparing for COVID-19.

The Wayne County Health Department, Wayne County Emergency Management, and Wayne County EMS held a meeting with County departments, municipalities, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Wayne UNC Healthcare, and Wayne Community College Wednesday for a COVID-19 update and to discuss the County’s plans & procedures for dealing with any impacts.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County.

Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Stryker, EMS Director David Cuddeback, and Interim Health Director Ken Stern provided the latest guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as steps the County has taken to remain vigilant against the threat of COVID-19.

Governor Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina to enable faster testing of COVID-19 patients, prevent price gouging, open funding for the state’s response, and temporarily remove restrictions on transportation of supplies across the state.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath and can be more serious for individuals with a weakened immune system.

If you are experiencing these symptoms or are concerned you may have COVID-19, you are urged to call a primary care physician or emergency room and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Health care professionals will determine if a COVID-19 test is required based on each individual circumstance.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 page from the Wayne County Health Department at www.waynegov.com/coronavirus or call the North Carolina Division of Public Health hotline.