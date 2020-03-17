Live Now
Craven County, Havelock and New Bern officials to hold joint agency briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County, City of Havelock and City of New Bern officials will hold a joint agency briefing event to provide new information regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The briefing will take place at Craven County Administration Building at 406 Craven Street in New Bern Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Some participants expected to be in the briefing are Thomas F. Mark, Chairman of the Craven County Board of Commissioners, Jack B. Veitt III, Craven County Manager, Scott Harrelson, Health Director, Havelock officials, and New Bern officials.

