Craven County officials to hold briefing event on COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County officials will hold a briefing event to provide general information regarding COVID-19.

The briefing will take place at the Craven County Administration Building Friday at 4 p.m.

Officials who are expected to participate are Thomas F. Mark, Chairman of the Craven County Board of Commissioners, Jason R. Jones, Vice Chairman of the Craven County Board of Commissioners, Scott Harrelson, Health Director, Chip Hughes, Craven County Sheriff, Representative Keith Kidwell and Representative Michael Speciale.