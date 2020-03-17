Live Now
Craven County Schools Nutrition team, Transportation Department to provide free meals

Coronavirus

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Wednesday, Craven County Schools School Nutrition team along with the Transportation Department will be providing free meals.

They will be delivering meals to all students in Craven County Schools and Children in Craven County 18 years and younger.

To take advantage of this opportunity check the bus routes and estimated times the school bus will be stopping in your area.

The schedule is broken up by region and shares the address for the bus stop, the estimated time, and schools served for this location.

Officials also have a list of routes specifically for special needs students.

This is located on the home page of the Craven County Schools website at www.cravenk12.org.

Citizens should be prepared to sign for the meal, this can be done by the parent or the child.

Meals will be delivered between 11 am-1:30 pm.

