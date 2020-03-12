Craven County Schools suspend travel amid Coronavirus outbreak

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Schools is closely monitoring the global spread of (COVID-19) and has made a decision to suspend travel.

As of Friday, March 13 the following guidance will effective:

First, all district-sponsored out-of-state travel for students and staff is suspended indefinitely. This decision will be revisited regularly under the guidance of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and our local Health Department.

Second, all district-sponsored out-of-county travel for both students and staff will be limited. Specifically, Classroom/School initiated field trips will be canceled indefinitely. Athletic and academic competitions/leadership development/events will continue as planned in areas that have not been identified for community transmission. We encourage, however, that people supporting our athletes and academic competitors who are more at-risk consider limiting travel to support these activities. These locations will be updated on our website. Currently, the sites in North Carolina are Chatham County and Wake County. Out-of-county professional development and meetings for all educators will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis with the final decision coming at the level of the Superintendent's cabinet.

Third, all district-sponsored in-county travel is allowed for students and staff (for professional learning). Schools traveling to non-CCS locations in Craven County must check with the venue to determine if the event is still occurring as planned.

CCS says. ” We recognize that these decisions to cancel or limit student and staff trips may be disappointing to some; however, our decisions are being made with the guidance of state officials, in an abundance of caution for our students and staff, and with the care and consideration of our community and neighbors in mind.”

For more information, you can go to the Craven County Schools website.