Craven Works Job Fair goes virtual, taking precautions against coronavirus

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Employers are taking caution against the coronavirus, but it’s not stopping their efforts to find future employees.

The Craven Works Job Fair is going virtual because of COVID-19.

Applicants will be able to go to Craven County’s website to find employers and vacant positions. They then can send their resumes by mail or email to NC Works Career Center.

Organizers say the move is still as beneficial as a physical one-stop site for employers and applicants to meet. ​ ​ ​

Jeff Wood, executive director for the Craven 100 Alliance said: “you know it might even be a chance for some folks, that wouldn’t be able to get away during the middle of a day for a job fair, that they might be able to provide their resume, to some folks who are looking for some qualified candidates.” ​

The virtual job fair will start Tuesday, March 17 and last until March 31.

Organizers plan to host an in-person job fair this year once concerns about the coronavirus subside.