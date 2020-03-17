Denny’s restaurants in NC offering free delivery

(WNCT) Denny’s restaurants in all of North Carolina will offer carryout and delivery only in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All delivery fees will be waived until April 12.

For both carryout and delivery, guests can order online at dennys.com.

Denny’s is taking the following steps to enhance cleaning procedures around the country:

· Eliminating all condiments, silverware, and placemats from each table

· Cleaning chairs, tables, hi-chairs, and condiment containers after each guest

· Cleaning critical high touch areas in dining rooms and restrooms every 30 minutes

· Requiring each employee to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water then apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer