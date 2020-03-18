Dentists are making adjustments amid the spread of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Day to day operations are shifting due to COVID-19, we’re experiencing these changes in our work and schools.

Health care professions, like dentistry, are no exceptions.

Hannah Monroig is a dental hygienist in the East.

Dentist offices are not being ordered to close and Monroig says she’s concerned offices are not taking necessary precautions for coronavirus.

“A hygienist is seeing eight patients a day, that’s you know eight patients that have been exposed chronically to the patient before and after that was sitting there previously because of the type of particles CO VID 19 presents,” says Monroig.

Local dentists say they are taking steps, following government and industry guidelines.

This includes Lee Lewis, a dentist at Eastern Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry in Greenville.

“We’re currently at this point right now rescheduling all non-emergent care, anything that does not have to be done,” Lewis says.



Doctor Lee Lewis also states patients are being screened to keep sick patients out of the office.

“They’re being asked certain questions as far as where they’ve been, have they had flu-like symptoms, whether they’ve had a cough in recent days. Also having their temperature checked,” he says.

Many dentists own their own practices and are hurt like other businesses.

“We’re not a part of the government so we don’t have financing coming down to us, hopefully, some of the changes that they’re doing right now in the house will actually be able to help out small businesses and the individuals that work there,” explains Lewis.

Monroig wants patients to know everyone can help stop spreading COVID-19.

“If we don’t do something about it, like the old saying goes, you know you watch it happen to everyone else until it happens to you and what do you do when it happens to you? there’s no one left to stand up for you to take care of you,” she says.

The American Dental Association is recommending dentists nationwide to postpone elective procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.