Donations fund mask production in Washington

A $2,000 grant from Washington’s Noon Rotary Club has been provided to Watson in Homes Professional Tailoring and Upholstery Services.

“So we thought we’d do this, maybe just a couple dozen with the materials we had on hand,” said Watson in Homes Operations Manager Susan Sizemore.

“Overnight we started getting all this attention, and we realized the demand was a lot huger than we anticipated.”





Watson in Homes staff working on creating masks for Vidant Medical Center workers.

The grant will help aid Watson in Homes creation of nearly 4,000 masks, caps, and reusable gowns.

The business is able to create nearly 200 masks a week.

These masks are created and delivered to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Susan Sizemore is one of the owners of Watson in Homes, and her sister is a nurse at Vidant. She says that was their inspiration.

After her sister asked for help creating these necessities, Susan and her husband Jeremy Watson went to work.

Everything created will be given to Vidant for free, with donations already received from a GoFundMe page set up.

The business is currently working on getting more supplies to make surgical caps and gowns for hospital workers too.

To donate, click here.