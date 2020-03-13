Down East Wood Ducks delay of 2020 season due to Coronavirus concerns

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Down East Wood Ducks are preparing for a delayed start to the 2020 season.

The team said they will continue to monitor Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announcements regarding the resumption of the 2020 season and the impact on the Wood Ducks schedule and as soon as they receive any updates, they will update their fans through press releases and social media posts.

At this time, tickets to games that are not played with fall under the team’s Cancellation Policy listed on the website (under the A to Z Guide) but fans with any questions can email ticketinfo@woodducksbaseball.com.

Minor League Basel issued the following statement:

“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, ad after consultation with medical professionals and out partner at Major League Baseball, Minor League Base Ball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. Will will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety if Minor League Baseball fans, players ane executives is our top priority and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”

As of Friday, the on-site retail store located inside Grainger Stadium will close until the start of the season.