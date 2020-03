KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Duplin County Board of Commissioners has issued a Proclamation of State of Emergency pursuant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of County Commissioners made this declaration out of an abundance of caution to ensure the county can request state and federal resources if or when they are needed.

The Duplin County Health Department and Emergency Services Department are coordinating efforts to monitor the spread of virus.