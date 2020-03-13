Live Now
Duplin County Schools to take necessary proactive steps to prevent spread of any virus

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County Schools has taken some necessary proactive steps to prevent the spread of any virus on school buses and facilities.

DCS officials are following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control along with the Duplin County Health Department.

In regards to student attendance, officials encourage students to be in school, unless they have a medical reason or special circumstance that prohibits their attendance.

If a student is sick, officials ask that they remain home until their symptoms have subsided for 24 hours.

All field trips and professional development activities, not conducted in Duplin County Schools’ buildings, are suspended indefinitely for students and staff effective immediately.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended interscholastic athletics beginning Friday at 11:59 p.m. through April 6.

This includes all workouts, skill development, practices, and contests.

