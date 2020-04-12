Easter during a pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

This year, Easter Sunday is a little different because of the pandemic.

However, COVID-19 isn’t stopping people from helping each other.

Freedom Christian Center and A New Day Outreach Center in Greenville spent their Easter morning handing out free food and Easter goodies to people who stopped by.

“Last year I was with my kids at an Easter egg hunt, you know that was joyful for me. Today, I’m here helping other,” said volunteer Kefin Forman.



Photos from the Freedom Christian Center and A New Day Outreach Center giving food and goodies to people on Easter Sunday.

Freedom Christian Center Pastors Taisha and Derrell Ward say this year has changed their service plans, but they’re happy to give back to others during this difficult time.

We’re just trying to make the best of the situation, and let everyone know that we’re here for them. You know, still trying to do what we can for the community,” said Taisha.



“We are a ministry of faith, so we learn how to..whenever higher than life comes…we learn to change and adapt with it,” said Derrell.

Both organizations told WNCT they’ll continue to help give back to the community during this pandemic.