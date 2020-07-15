ECU, Pitt County Health Dept. partner for COVID survey and study

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Pitt County Health officials and ECU’s Brody School of Medicine are working together on a coronavirus survey.

It’s called the Pitt County Compact Study. It’s intended to help health leaders better understand what the virus is doing in Pitt County.

The survey includes questions about your age, sex, underlying health conditions, COVID’s impact on your employment, and your emotional response to the pandemic.

“Our goal is to have a survey that reflects the experiences of everyone in Pitt county. All the residents across the range of ages, gender, race, ethnicity, from low income to high income, those inside Greenville outside Greenville, whether you’ve been tested once twice we want to hear about your experiences” said Dr. Aaron Kipp with ECU’s Brody School of Medicine.

Kipp is asking everyone in Pitt County, ages 18 and older to take the survey. Those who complete the survey enter a drawing to win a $100 gift card. For more information, click here.