ECU continues to monitor coronavirus, suspends ECU Tuscany program for semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In response to an elevation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel warning for Italy, East Carolina University has decided to cancel its ECU Tuscany program for the spring and summer semesters.

Even though the students and faculty are based in Certaldo Alto, a small village in Tuscany far from the most heavily impacted areas in northern Italy, administrators decided, based on the CDC elevating the risk level to 3 (avoid nonessential travel) in Italy, to suspend the program for the coming months.

The Office of Global Affairs is working with the 31 students and six faculty/staff members currently in Italy to ensure their safe return to the United States this week as flight rebooking allows.

“While this is disappointing news for the those involved in the program, we made this decision with the health and safety of our students and staff as our priority,” said Dr. Jon Rezek, assistant vice chancellor for global affairs at ECU. “ECU students and staff have been in an area unaffected by the coronavirus to date; however, the situation in Italy is rapidly evolving and based on the CDC’s travel recommendation, the program’s cancellation was the most prudent decision.”

Students currently enrolled in the program will be given options for completing their coursework online and will be provided refunds in accordance with the study abroad refund policy, Rezek said.

Students and staff will be asked to follow CDC self-quarantine guidelines; ECU Student Health has information on its website.

Rezek added that study abroad programs to China, South Korea, Japan, and Italy have been canceled for the summer term in accordance with ECU policy (REG02.30.01) which follows U.S. Department of State elevated-risk travel advisories.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation worldwide,” Rezek said. Study abroad programs to other destinations will be evaluated as CDC and Department of State travel warnings are updated.

PREVIOUS:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University is monitoring the spread of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19 or coronavirus.

According to Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, there are no confirmed cases on the ECU campus or in North Carolina, and no member of the ECU community abroad has contracted the virus.

With spring break approaching, students will be traveling domestically and internationally.

Students should use their best judgment about travel plans.

If you plan to travel out of the country for spring break, you can monitor the situation in your destination through the U.S. Department of State or the Centers for Disease Control travel notices websites.

As of now, there are two countries that the U.S. Department of State and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider high risk due to coronavirus – China and South Korea.

ECU is not sending students or programs to these countries at this time, officials said.

There are also heightened risks in Italy and Japan.

The situation in these countries is being monitored closely by ECU administrators.

Decisions on these programs in and to these countries are pending and will be informed by ECU policy REG 02.30.01, according to the Office of Global Affairs.

Currently, no other countries are considered heightened risk, according to the CDC.

Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to follow the same precautions as you do to prevent influenza and colds.

Wash your hands, sneeze, and cough into your sleeve (not hand), and avoid sharing food, cups or utensils.

Avoid people who are sick. Get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

Student Health has information about coronavirus on its website.