ECU Officials: Students out of town for Spring Break should not return to campus if at all possible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University and the UNC System have closely monitored the increase in COVID-19 cases and have been working diligently to prepare for our university’s response.

Officials are in consultation with public health officials to ensure the safety and health of our students, faculty, and staff.

In alignment with UNC System guidance, officials are taking the following steps now to minimize health and safety risks to ECU students, faculty, staff and the larger community.

The decision is intended to protect the community and slow the rate at which the virus is spreading while maintaining the integrity of our academic offerings.

At this time, no ECU community member has tested positive for COVID-19.

ECU will remain open and operational.

Officials are taking the following proactive steps to protect the health of the entire ECU community: