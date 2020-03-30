Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern

ECU Physicians use Telehealth Communication with patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

ECU Physicians are using Telehealth Technology to allow patients and doctors to chat.

The system is encouraging patients to video chat before they decide to come into a doctors office.

Just like a patient in a waiting room, once a doctor is ready to see you, they appear on screen.

“We’ve expanded our video platform to all of our primary care offices to have access to. We’ve done several dozen video visits through this platform,” said ECU Chief Medical Officer Jason Foltz.

“It’s been a nice convenience for those patients.”

Foltz says the system is continuing to grow, but stresses it’s a platform to be used for non-emergencies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV