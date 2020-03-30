ECU Physicians use Telehealth Communication with patients

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

ECU Physicians are using Telehealth Technology to allow patients and doctors to chat.

The system is encouraging patients to video chat before they decide to come into a doctors office.

Just like a patient in a waiting room, once a doctor is ready to see you, they appear on screen.

“We’ve expanded our video platform to all of our primary care offices to have access to. We’ve done several dozen video visits through this platform,” said ECU Chief Medical Officer Jason Foltz.

“It’s been a nice convenience for those patients.”

Foltz says the system is continuing to grow, but stresses it’s a platform to be used for non-emergencies.