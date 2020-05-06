ECU soon to be graduates reminisce on college experience, looking forward to their next chapters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “I’ve always worked two jobs since high school. It’s always been something I had to do to get the things that I wanted,” said Moriah Brown, East Carolina University student.

Brown juggled two jobs as a student worker on campus, and as a server at a local restaurant, on top of full-time studies at ECU. Both jobs were gone when the pandemic hit.

“I’d planned on saving so I could move and also the job hunt has been very difficult in this economy. As a college student, I still have bills but I’ve been making it,” she said.

Brown credits family support for getting her through school. She’ll receive her Bachelor of Science, with a focus on public health. Brown plans to work in the health field locally.

Moriah Brown

“I’ve seen things that we need in our community and I would like to give back to my community the number of things they’ve given to me,” Brown said.

Another soon-to-be graduate is Bria Stith, a member of the ECU’S Track and Field team. ​She holds a school record in the pentathlon.​

“My college career has been really great its been a blessing honestly,” Stith said.

​Stith will receive her Bachelors degree in communications with a focus in journalism.

“After I graduate from graduate school I aspire to be a sports reporter.”

Bria Stith

Students have mixed feelings about their virtual commencement.

“I’m super excited to be celebrating my accomplishments over the past four years even if it is at home,” said ECU student Serena Mooney.

Mooney will earn two degrees in public health studies and international studies. She’s headed to the Brody School of Medicine this Fall, hoping to become a doctor.

“I know the class of 2020 is super resilient. When we were younger we had to start and go through with 9/11 and now we’re ending in a global pandemic. I know that my peers and I will be ready to enter the workforce resilient and stronger than ever,” she said.

Serena Mooney

VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT INFORMATION:

ECU’S virtual commencement will be Friday at 10 am. It will be a YouTube link open for the public to view.

Many elements of an in-person ceremony will be included in the virtual ceremony. The program will include a welcome from Chancellor Mitchelson, remarks from the SGA president and board of trustees chair.

Each college’s academic dean will present graduates just like they would during an in-person ceremony.

Vice chancellor Chris Stansbury says the university is excited to celebrate their graduates.

“You’re not sitting in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium but wherever you’re watching put on that cap and gown take all those photos to go out and get pictures with Mom and Dad and then post it and share it with your university because we want to be there to share your story too. Go to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and let us be a part of your celebration like no before,” said Stansbury, Associate Vice Chancellor, and Senior Operating Officer.

ECU encourages graduates to use the hashtag #ECU20 and share your memories on social media. The university will offer a commencement program booklet available to download Friday.