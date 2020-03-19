ECU students early move out amid coronavirus fears

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

College students at East Carolina University began early move out March 19th, amid fears of spreading coronavirus.

Students, family members, and ECU faculty were encouraged to use social distancing while retrieving personal items from student housing, to avoid the spread of germs.

People with symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath have been asked to avoid coming to campus during move out.

ECU students moving out of their dorm.

Although it’s not required to come now, students have to fill out an application to let the school know when they will be retrieving their things.

The school has released information on moving out.

For some students, going home isn’t an option on such short notice.

A student uses an “ECU Campus living – move in, move out” cart to help with the move out process.

ECU will allow students to apply to stay in student housing, although they hope those numbers are small.

Those who cannot leave might be relocated to one or two other student housing areas to help with contain any spread of the virus.

The last date for early move out is March 25th, and will end at 3 pm.

The next time for moving out will be sometime in May.

