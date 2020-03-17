ECU to close its residence halls for the remainder of the semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University will close its residence halls to students for the remainder of the semester starting March 25.

The decision means residence hall students will be encouraged to return to campus to pack up their rooms and move out of the hall.

The ECU move out process for all residence halls will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. and conclude on March 25 at 3 p.m.

Students will remove all items from their room and turn in their key fob to Campus Living staff before leaving campus.

For students who are unable to return to campus and move out before March 25 at 3 p.m., ECU Campus Living will secure those rooms for the remainder of the semester.

Campus Living staff will go into those rooms to remove and dispose of all remaining items in the refrigerator/freezer for health reasons.

In addition, a second move out process will be scheduled after May 1 for those who aren’t able to return to campus between March 19-25.

Specific details regarding the move out process will be announced on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

In rare instances, ECU will consider special circumstances for students needing to remain in the halls.

More information about the exception process will be included another message on Wednesday.

Dining and other facilities will be open for these students but ECU will have reduced hours.

Some services will be unavailable.

Across the UNC System, discussions of refunds for housing and/or dining are postponed until officials are beyond mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.