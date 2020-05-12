ECU trustees vote no increase in tuition, fees for next school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In a unanimous vote, the board decided not to increase non-mandatory fees or tuition.​ Chancellor Mitchelson said he will be making difficult decisions in the coming weeks about increases in athletics fees.​

Last fall trustees approved the fee increases for housing, dining, parking, and the university’s photo ID card.

At Tuesday’s meeting, trustees reversed their decision, declaring there would be no increase in tuition or fees. It’s a response to the financial hardship many people are experiencing due to the coronavirus.

The UNC Board of Governors already voted against fee and tuition increases at its universities.

“All of the other fees were considered mandatory fees and the board of governors voted not to increase any of those so athletics is a mandatory fee so we were not given permission to increase it,” said Sara Thorndike, Vice-Chancellor, Administration, and Finance.

Chancellor Mitchelson discussed the athletics fiscal sustainability study. The report analyzes the ongoing increase in athletic students’ fees and the financial impact of COVID-19.

The board also swore in three new trustees Van Isley, Tucker Robbins and Scott Shook.

The board may restart the search for a new chancellor in the coming weeks.​ Trustees will hold their next meeting in-person in July.

