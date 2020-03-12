ECU’s extended spring break will impact local business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Uptown shop and restaurant owners say East Carolina University extended spring break is going to have an effect on their revenue.

Many of them rely on students for the bulk of their business.

ECU students understand why the university is changing its plans.

“I think it’s necessary if the university finds it important then I’m on board for it. Living in Greenville I think it’ll be interesting to see how the businesses and the students adapt to it but I mean we have to take necessary precaution,” says graduate student Amanda Patterson.

Whenever students leave town stores to feel the impact.

Neil Clark is a tattoo artist at Garry’s Skin Grafix and he says, “Anytime school’s out we see a slow down for sure and anytime they come back is when we have a peak.”

But it’s difficult for owners and workers to know what this break will do.

“It will be a decrease, definitely, but at the same time all of the customers that come here are not college students so I’m not sure exactly how big it will be but I think it will be noticeable,” says Roderick Jenkins, an employee at The Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions.

Coronavirus has many people conflicted.

Patterson says, “Part of me feels like there’s a lot of fear going on and just because it’s so unknown that kind of kindles the fear, and so I think once we learn more about the virus and how it spreads and how to prevent it and we have a vaccine then people will be less afraid. Of course, there are people losing their lives so I think precaution is not unjustified.”

One thing these business owners are encouraging customers and employees to do is to stay clean.

They say wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you’re sick.