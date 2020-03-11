Elon University suspends on-campus classes, citing coronavirus concerns

Elon University is suspending all on-campus classes until Monday, April 6, in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a statement from President Connie Book, all academic programs will be held online beginning on Monday, March 23.

In response to the coronavirus, several alternative spring break plans have been canceled.

According to the Kernodle Center for Service Learning and Community Engagement and ElonOutdoors, the trips to South Dakota, Costa Rica and Belize are among those canceled.