Enjoying the outdoors during a pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Staying indoors right now might be driving many people crazy.

If you have an urge to get outside and enjoy the spring weather, you’re not alone.

Fortunately, there’s still ways that we can practice social distancing and be in the fresh air.

Here are some tips inspired by this article from Grist if you’re going to be outside:

Keep six feet or more in between you and others.

Don’t go outside in groups.

Avoid activities which involve contact with others.

Announce your presence, at a distance, when passing someone if you’re walking.

Most outdoor bathrooms are closed, come prepared for this.

Bring essentials like hand sanitizer, a towel, water, and snacks.

Wear a facial mask (optional).

If you’re not feeling well, don’t go outside.

Try to stay local.

These are just a few ways that we can still enjoy ourselves outside at a distance. Health experts encourage outdoor activity, while continuing the practice of social distancing.