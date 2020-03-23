Environmental Health Division employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An employee of the Environmental Health Division has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee does not live in Pitt County and does not count as one of the six current Pitt County cases.

The Environmental Health Division is in a separate building and campus from the Public Health Department.

Officials received the positive test Monday, and the employee was not in the building long before leaving on the day they were showing symptoms.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John L. Silvernail said the general risk to fellow employees is low.

The Development Services building is currently under “restricted access” from the public, further minimizing any public exposure concerns.