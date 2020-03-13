Epiphany School in New Bern to transition to virtual classes starting March 18

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Epiphany School in New Bern has decided to transition to virtual classes starting March 18.

Its Crisis Response Team and Board Trustees are monitoring the situation.

Officials are suspending in-person instruction starting March 16 through March 27 and will extend the suspension if needed.

Parents should receive an email from their child’s divisional director on March 17.

If your child doesn’t have a device or internet access, contact the divisional director immediately to work out an individualized plan:

Lower School: Dr. Heather French – hfrench@epiphanyglobalschool.org

Middle and Upper School: David Wang – dwang@epiphanyglobalschool.org

Officials advised Trent Campus students to take materials home with them that will be necessary for virtual learning.

Henderson Campus teachers packed student bags with necessary items.

If your student needs additional materials, both campuses will be open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.