Face coverings now required aboard many Camp Lejeune installation offices, activities

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Camp Lejeune leaders are letting people know installations and offices can refuse them service if they aren’t wearing a mask.

In a tweet Tuesday morning the base wrote, “Failure to possess or wear a face covering at many installation activities and offices when 6 feet of social distance is not possible will be grounds for refusal of service.”

Offices and venues requiring the face covering include DeCa Commissary, Marine Corp Exchange, mess halls, snack bars, all retail stores and marine marts, barber shops, Provost Marshall Office, Contractor Vetting Office, visitors center, IPAC, ID card center and post offices.

The new policy also applies to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and it’s branch clinics.

Examples of appropriate face coverings include scarves, neck gaiters and non medical-masks.

Approved face covering colors for uniformed personnel include plain white, black, tan, olive green or MARPAT.

Mask and face coverings are not to be put on children under 2 years of age.