9OYS: Families fear homelessness after funding ends for pandemic housing program

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – “When you tell somebody they have four days to find somewhere to live during a pandemic,” said Meagan Westbrook.

That’s what Trillium told Westbrook and her family. Now they are struggling to figure out what to do next.

They’ve been living at Motel 6 in Jacksonville for two months as part of the Hotels for Health program.

“My family and I ran into some hard times it’s not just a matter of not having a job, not wanting a job, or wanting to sit on government funds,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for Westbrook and her boyfriend to find jobs and a place to stay.

Friday, Westbrook and many other families were told they’ll need to leave the motel by Tuesday.

“We need answers. Why now. Why all of a sudden. You have backed this program, you have funded this program for so long, and all of a sudden you’ve cut off funding,” Westbrook said.

The program was created by Trillium and intended to be funded through FEMA.

According to FEMA, “Rental assistance wasn’t authorized under any of the COVID declarations. FEMA did receive a request for reimbursement from NCEM for Trillium.

“All costs claimed by Trillium were determined ineligible. In order to be eligible for financial assistance, the item of work must be the legal responsibility of an eligible Applicant. In this instance, Trillium Health Resources (Applicant) is a local governmental agency (LME/MCO) that manages mental health, substance use, and intellectual/developmental disability services in eastern North Carolina. As outlined in FEMA’s Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide (FP-104-009-2) pg 52, To determine legal responsibility for Emergency Work, FEMA evaluates whether the Applicant requesting the assistance either had jurisdiction over the area or the legal authority to conduct the work related to the request at the time of the incident. Therefore, based on all the available information, the Applicant does not have legal responsibility to perform this work.

“Trillium has 60 days to appeal this determination to NCEM, and NCEM has another 60 days to send the appeal and corresponding documentation to FEMA Region IV.

“FEMA funded COVID temporary housing is reimbursed to NCEM, on a 75 percent federal / 25 percent non-federal cost-sharing basis. NCEM disburses funds to applicants on a reimbursable basis.”

Westbrook now fears being homeless and possibly losing her three children.

“What am I supposed to tell my kids. This is really hard for a lot of us. This is really hard. I don’t think people realize how severe this is, to have to tell your kids ‘I’m sorry you can’t stay with mommy anymore because mommy doesn’t have a place to sleep,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook and her family used the last of their savings to pay for one more night at their motel. At last check, a Trillium representative said the state health and human services department will restore some funding for the program.

Statement from Trillium below: