FAQ for Executive Order No. 118 and Order of Abatement

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and operate under the most up-to-date information from State and Federal resources.

On Thursday, March 19 the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services posted frequently asked questions for Executive Order No. 118 and Order of Abatement.

In this document, NCDHHS issued further guidance regarding outdoor seating at restaurants pursuant to the Order of Abatement; “if a restaurant has outdoor seating, onsite consumption in the outdoor seating area is not permitted.”

In light of the presence of community spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, NCDHHS directs local jurisdictions to enforce the Order of Abatement of Imminent Hazard issued by the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services which states that “seating areas of restaurants and bars constitute an imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.”

Carteret County has requested businesses adhere to this order and that residents continue to support their local restaurants by ordering take out, delivery, or curbside pick-up.

For more FAQ’s click here.